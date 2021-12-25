Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

More than 90% of health workers in Armenia vaccinated against COVID-19

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 90,5% of health workers in Armenia are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

NCDC Director of the Department of Epidemiology of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases Romella Abovyan told reporters that between 2020 March and December 2021 a total of 7481 health workers were infected with COVID-19 (2297 doctors, 3238 nurses, 893 midwives and 1053 other specialists).








