Coronavirus: 57% of fatalities in Armenia are men – NCDC

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 57% of people who died from COVID-19 in Armenia are men, and 43% are women, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

However, from all confirmed cases of infections 41% are men while 59% are women, NCDC Director of the Department of Epidemiology of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases Romella Abovyan told reporters.

The COVID-19 death toll in Armenia stood at 7942 as of December 25.