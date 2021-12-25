LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 December:

The price of aluminum stood at $2830.00, copper price stood at $9581.50, lead price stood at $2291.00, nickel price stood at $20050.00, tin price stood at $38900.00, zinc price stood at $3512.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.