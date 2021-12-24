If Armenian cargo does not pass through Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani cargo will not pass through Armenia – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that if the security of cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan is not ensured, cargo transportation will not be carried out, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in an online press conference, answering the question how much will cost the construction of the Armenian section of the Azerbaijan-Nakhichevan railway and if the railway communication is restored for Armenia, will the cargo transportation be secured.

“If in those conditions, suppose the Armenian cargo does not pass through the territory of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani cargo will not pass through the Armenian territory. Of course, when we discuss these issues, this issue is also included. Imagine how illogical it would be if we open a railway and it cannot be used. And here a question will arise: why were so many investments made? ” Pashinyan said.

As for the estimates on the cost of construction of the railway, the Prime Minister said that according to preliminary data, the cost of construction of the railway is $ 200 million.

"All these numbers are very approximate," the Prime MInister added.