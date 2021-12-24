Only FlyOne Armenia applies for permission to carry out Yerevan-Istanbul charter flights

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has received only one application so far for a permission to operate Yerevan-Istanbul charter flights, spokesperson of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Sona Harutyunyan told ARMENBPRESS.

“On December 23, one application was received from FlyOne Armenia for 3 charter flights. The application is currently being studied by the Civil Aviation Committee and will make a decision within a reasonable time, which will be published in the near future”, Harutyunyan said, adding that the criteria for the application is set by the Government.

Speaking with Zarkerak.am, Lilit Aghajanyan, Assistant to the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee, said that there are no restrictions for flights, as the airspace of Armenia is open for any flight from any country, and the airspace of Turkey is actually open for Armenia.

Head of the Advisory Board of FLYONE ARMENIA Aram Ananyan had said earlier that the airline applied not only to Armenian but also Turkish authorities for organizing the flights.