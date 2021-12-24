PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council, his office said.
The prime minister’s office did not mention other details.
