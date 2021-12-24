Moscow describes EU-mediated meeting of Pashinyan and Aliyev as “development of trilateral agreements” of Sochi

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The EU-mediated meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Brussels further develops the November 26 Sochi trilateral agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press conference.

She said that substantial discussions of these agreements continue in the trilateral task force co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

“The entire complex of issues relating to the unblocking of transport and economic connections in South Caucasus, including the restoration of both railway and road connection is being discussed within the framework of this mechanism,” Zakharova said.

She added that work is underway to create the commission for the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with consultative support from Russia.

“Moscow welcomes international efforts aimed at the normalization of bilateral relations. But in this case it is very important to take into account regional realities, and consent of Yerevan and Baku,” Zakharova said.