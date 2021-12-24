LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 December:

The price of aluminum up by 0.04% to $2830.00, copper price down by 0.35% to $9581.50, lead price down by 0.63% to $2291.00, nickel price up by 0.98% to $20050.00, tin price up by 0.78% to $38900.00, zinc price up by 0.06% to $3512.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.