Lights of Armenia’s main Christmas tree lit
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The lights of the main Christmas tree set up at the Republican Square of Armenia are lit.
ARMENPRESS reports Yerevan Municipality informed that this year no New Year events, fireworks are organized, the municipality's Christmas fair will not take place.
Christmas trees are also set up in the administrative districts of Yerevan.
09:00, 06.16.2021
