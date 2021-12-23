PM Pashinyan holds meeting with CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas in Yerevan.

PM Pashinyan said that the CSTO Secretary General’s visit is a good chance to discuss the current situation in the CSTO region, and to recap the CSTO’s 2021 activities, the Prime Minister's Office said in a readout.

“We will also speak about the programs and challenges of 2022, we will address the mechanism for further developing the organization in terms of what dysregulations have appeared. Of course, we will address the current situation in the region and overall the CSTO area of responsibility. This is also very important and it would be interesting to listen to your assessments regarding this,” PM Pashinyan said.

Zas thanked for the meeting and added that they have already developed the main plan document for the CSTO 2022 activities. “This is the implementation of the decisions made during the meetings in September and the priorities brought forward by the Armenian side for the period of its presidency. We have already developed this document and agreed it with all [member] states. I’d like to note that this document – by which our Secretariat, the General Staff and other bodies will work – reflects all the initiatives and recommendations expressed during the Dushanbe autumn session by the foreign ministers, defense ministers and leaders of member states. The priorities which you raised during the Dushanbe meeting are also reflected here, meaning all our [member] states have confirmed that they are ready to work next year with the priorities which have been recommended, including by the presiding country Armenia,” Secretary General Zas said.