LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 December:

The price of aluminum up by 4.16% to $2829.00, copper price up by 1.09% to $9615.00, lead price up by 0.41% to $2305.50, nickel price up by 1.48% to $19855.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $38600.00, zinc price up by 2.60% to $3510.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.