20th session of Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The 20th session of the Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Alexei Overchuk was held in Yerevan, the Armenian government reports.

During the session issues relating to the development of commercial ties, the cooperation in transport, energy, high technologies, healthcare, education and other fields of mutual interest were discussed.

The Armenian and Russian deputy PMs delivered remarks at the meeting and signed a protocol as a result of the session.

Addressing the session participants, Armenian deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said that despite the coronavirus-related restrictions, the post-war consequences, Armenia and Russia managed to keep the development rates of the bilateral relations. He said that during today’s session they managed to once again promote the development of the bilateral relations and reveal all prospective directions of the Armenian-Russian partnership.

Grigoryan also noted that in 2022 Armenia and Russia will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of treaty on Friendship, cooperation and mutual support. In this context he assured that the Armenian side will make the maximal efforts to properly organize all these events.

At the session the following documents have been signed: 2022-2027 inter-regional cooperation plan, 2022-2023 environment protection cooperation plan between the Armenian and Russian governments, 2022-2023 action plan for implementing the memorandum of understanding between the sports ministries of the two countries.