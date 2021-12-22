2022 Russian-Armenian healthcare forum to be held in Armenia
12:11, 22 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian and Russian Ministers of Health Anahit Avanesyan and Mikhail Murashko in Moscow on the sidelines of the 6th Russian-Armenian forum gave a new impetus to the partnership between the two countries, the Armenian ministry of healthcare said in a statement.
The next Russian-Armenian healthcare forum will take place in Armenia, and the Russian minister of health is expected to visit Yerevan for this purpose.
