2022 Russian-Armenian healthcare forum to be held in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian and Russian Ministers of Health Anahit Avanesyan and Mikhail Murashko in Moscow on the sidelines of the 6th Russian-Armenian forum gave a new impetus to the partnership between the two countries, the Armenian ministry of healthcare said in a statement.

The next Russian-Armenian healthcare forum will take place in Armenia, and the Russian minister of health is expected to visit Yerevan for this purpose.