COVID-19: Only over 270 people received booster shot so far

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Only over 270 people in Armenia received a booster shot against COVID-19 so far, according to health officials.

Svetlana Grigoryan, the Head of the Department of Immunology and Epidemiology for Manageable Infectious Diseases at Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) told ARMENPRESS that every day more and more vaccinated people are getting the booster shot.

“The boosters help vaccinated people be more protected from the coronavirus,” she said.

Although anyone above the age of 18 is eligible for the free booster shot, health authorities nevertheless prioritize those who are at-risk, such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases and health workers.

“The booster is a single-shot injection administered six months after the person received their second dose,” Grigoryan said.

According to an approved mechanism of compatibility, if for example a person has been vaccinated with Sputnik V then they are recommended to get the same vaccine as a booster, or the Sputnik Light, or an RNA vaccine such as Moderna. But nevertheless, people are still free to choose whatever vaccine they want as a booster.