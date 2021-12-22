LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 December:

The price of aluminum up by 1.53% to $2716.00, copper price up by 1.29% to $9511.00, lead price down by 0.48% to $2296.00, nickel price up by 1.66% to $19565.00, tin price up by 0.79% to $38500.00, zinc price up by 1.94% to $3421.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.