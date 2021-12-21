Armenian and Russian Deputy PMs to co-chair sitting of intergovernmental commission in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The sitting of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held in Yerevan under the co-chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The 20th sitting of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held on December 21-22. Discussions were held at the expert level on December 21, and tomorrow, on December 22, the sitting will be chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries.