Eduard Aghajanyan and Chinese Ambassador to Armenia discuss prospects of cooperation in different fields

YEREVAN, 21 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan on December 21 met with Ambassador of People's Republic of China to Armenia Fan Yong, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Assembly of Armenia.



Eduard Aghajanyan highlighted the contacts of the two parliaments, talked about the realization of potential of bilateral relations and necessity of development of cooperation in a number of fields. According to the Chairman of the Standing Committee, since the establishment of diplomatic relations the ties between Armenia and China have recorded a positive development.

The Ambassador emphasized that it is necessary to further deepen the cooperation and expressed readiness in that issue.



A reference was made to prospects of cooperation in the fields of tourism, infrastructure, education, culture and other fields. The sides expressed readiness of implementing mutually beneficial programmes.