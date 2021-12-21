Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-12-21

YEREVAN, 21 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.50 drams to 481.11 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.35 drams to 543.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.51 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.64 drams to 637.42 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 147.27 drams to 27785.25 drams. Silver price down by 5.05 drams to 344.86 drams. Platinum price down by 124.18 drams to 14323.41 drams.