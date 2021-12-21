Armenian President holds meeting with Japanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President and the Japanese Ambassador exchanged views about the current agenda of the bilateral relations, the possibilities of deepening the mutual partnership in different areas, stating that there is a big mutually beneficial cooperation potential in the fields of high technologies, energy, education and culture.

The regional affairs were also touched upon.