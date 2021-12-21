Humanitarian situation improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to presence of Russian peacekeepers – Putin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The humanitarian situation has improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to the presence of the Russian peacekeepers, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said during the enlarged board session of the Defense Ministry.

“It has already been more than a year our peacekeepers help to maintain the stability in Nagorno Karabakh. The humanitarian situation has improved mostly thanks to their efforts, demining of territories of several regions have been carried out, the social infrastructure objects have been restored, the historical and cultural monuments have been preserved”, Putin said.

He thanked the peacekeepers for the professionalism and endurance.