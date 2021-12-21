LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 December:

The price of aluminum down by 1.33% to $2675.00, copper price down by 1.21% to $9390.00, lead price down by 0.24% to $2307.00, nickel price down by 2.31% to $19245.00, tin price down by 1.55% to $38200.00, zinc price down by 1.15% to $3356.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price up by 0.98% to $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.