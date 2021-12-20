France welcomes the appointment of special representatives by Armenia and Turkey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The French Foreign Ministry referred to the processes aimed at normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

"We welcome the announcements of the Armenian and Turkish authorities on appointing special representatives aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries. A process that France will fully support”, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry.

#Arménie #Turquie | Nous saluons les déclarations des autorités et annonçant la nomination par chacune d’entre elles d’un représentant spécial chargé d’œuvrer à la normalisation des relations entre les deux pays.



Deputy President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan will represent Armenia, while former Ambassador of Turkey to the USA Serdar Kılıç will represent Turkey.