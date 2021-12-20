There is mutual understanding on the expansion and deepening of Armenia-Georgia economic relations - Deputy PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. There is mutual understanding on the issue of expanding and deepening Armenia-Georgia economic relations, discovering the unrealized potential, using the opportunities arising from it more effectively, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan said in his speecha t the 11th Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission, held during PM Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Georgia.

“Honorable Mr. Prime Minister Pashinyan,

Honorable Mr. Prime Minister Garibashvili,

Dear colleagues,

Ladies and gentlemen,

First of all, I would like to thank the Prime Minister of friendly Georgia, His Excellency Garibashvili, and the Government of Georgia for the warm welcome.

The holding of the 11th sitting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Armenia and Georgia at the highest level speaks of the mutual readiness to strengthen and develop the special friendly relations between the two countries.

The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 had a negative impact on the world economy, without bypassing the Armenian-Georgian trade and economic relations. However, due to the anti-epidemic strategy of our countries and the implemented measures, in 2021, against the same period last year, we recorded over 40% increase in bilateral trade turnover. This dynamic, of course, inspires optimism, proving that the adopted guidelines are justified and in line with the challenges.

There is a mutual understanding on the issue of expanding and deepening the Armenian-Georgian economic relations by discovering the unrealized potential and using the opportunities arising from it more effectively. Therefore, the agenda of today's sitting of the Intergovernmental Commission attaches significant importance to the promotion of mutual investments, strengthening of business ties, creation of more favorable conditions for business, interdepartmental cooperation, development of joint economic programs.

We attach great importance to the development of transport and communication routes between the two countries, where we have successful results, considering the resumption of regular flights between Armenia and Georgia starting from March 2021, reopening of the passenger railway starting from June 2021 and the increase in the volume of cargo transportation by land in 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

We also highlight the strengthening and development regional cooperation. There is mutual interest in this issue to ensure the necessary involvement in international transport and communication programs, such as the participation of Armenia and Georgia in the North-South, Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor programs.

One of the issues on the agenda of today's sitting is the cooperation in the energy sector, taking into account the economic and security components of the latter. The development of cooperation between Armenia and Georgia in the fields of digitalization, telecommunications, high technologies and cyber security is becoming imperative. Bilateral interdepartmental cooperation and the discussions held within the framework of today's sitting, I am sure, will lead to mutually desirable results.

Dear attendees,

The coronavirus pandemic has once again proven that it can only be overcome through mutual support and joint efforts. We have been guided by this understanding, cooperating with all international partners, including Georgia. In the context of our readiness to continue the close collaboration, the agenda of today's sitting includes the further deepening of bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare, including the development and modernization of joint mechanisms and tools aimed at overcoming the pandemic.

Tourism and agriculture are among the promising economic spheres of our countries. In order to give a new impetus to cooperation in these areas, the current programs and future-oriented initiatives are being discussed with our Georgian partners. The issues of environmental protection, employment, social affairs, sports and youth affairs also have an important place on the agenda of the Intergovernmental Commission.

At present, a competitive, developing market economy should be based on scientific-educational and cultural potential. From this point of view, I consider it necessary to exchange best practices in the mentioned spheres, to promote institutional cooperation, and to continue regular professional contacts.

There are several dozen international treaties, agreements, memoranda and protocols covering almost all spheres of relations between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia, which are regularly expanded and updated in parallel with the development of bilateral relations.

I am convinced that the agreements reached within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission will enrich the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian multidimensional cooperation with a new content and vision. I wish success and productive work to all the members of the commission”.