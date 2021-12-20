Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-12-21

YEREVAN, 20 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.58 drams to 480.61 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.17 drams to 541.02 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.47 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.97 drams to 633.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 151.93 drams to 27932.52 drams. Silver price up by 6.85 drams to 349.91 drams. Platinum price up by 59.92 drams to 14447.59 drams.