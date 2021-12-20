First President of Armenia, Russian Ambassador discuss regional developments

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan had a meeting today with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, Ter-Petrosyan’s spokesperson Arman Musinyan said on social media.

The meeting took place at the former President’s house.

“During the meeting they exchanged views about the regional developments and praised the stabilization trends that are being noticed”, the spokesperson said.