Football Federation of Armenia continues works over potential construction of “national stadium”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) could reach clarity over the potential construction of a “national stadium” in the next 1-2 months, the FFA President Armen Melikbekyan said at a press conference.

He said the works over building a national stadium are ongoing. “If we complete a few issues, then we’ll reach a point where we can sign a preliminary memorandum with a company which will prepare to build the national stadium with our support,” he said.

Melikbekyan added that the issue will be specified in the next few months.