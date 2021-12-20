Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

Football Federation of Armenia continues works over potential construction of “national stadium”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) could reach clarity over the potential construction of a “national stadium” in the next 1-2 months, the FFA President Armen Melikbekyan said at a press conference.

He said the works over building a national stadium are ongoing. “If we complete a few issues, then we’ll reach a point where we can sign a preliminary memorandum with a company which will prepare to build the national stadium with our support,” he said.

Melikbekyan added that the issue will be specified in the next few months.

 

 








