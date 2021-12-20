Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on a working visit, the PM’s Office reports.

Pashinyan was welcomed by Georgian deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs David Zalkaliani at the Tbilisi International Airport.

The Armenian PM will have a private meeting with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili.

The session of the Armenia-Georgia inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation will take place in Tbilisi, attended by the prime ministers of the two countries.