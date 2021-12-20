Robert Bazikyan appointed deputy head of State Oversight Service

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Robert Bazikyan has been appointed deputy head of the State Oversight Service according to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan signed another decision based on which Zhirayr Kharatyan has been relieved from the position of the deputy head of the State Oversight Service.

Robert Bazikyan has served as deputy director of the National Security Service from December 2019 to July 17, 2020.