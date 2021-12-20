Armenian PM to visit Georgia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Georgia on December 20, his Office said in a statement.

The session of the Armenia-Georgia inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation will take place in Tbilisi, attended by the prime ministers of the two countries.

Pashinyan and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Gharibashvili will also hold a private meeting.