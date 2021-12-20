COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 72 new cases, 4 deaths

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. 72 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 343,708, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

4897 tests were administered.

364 people recovered (328,799 total recoveries).

4 patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 7903.

As of December 20 the number of active cases stood at 5513.