Deputy Minister of Justice Suren Grigoryan relieved from duties
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an order on relieving from duties the Deputy Minister of Justice Suren Grigoryan.
