Conference marking 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-Ukraine diplomatic ties held in Kiev

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Conference marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Ukraine was held in Kiev on December 17, organized by the Armenian Embassy, the Armenian community and the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

The conference touched upon the history of the bilateral relations, the ways that will contribute to improving the relations between Armenia and Ukraine.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan addressed the conference participants, highlighting the fact that the Ukrainian foreign ministry also participated in the organization of the event. He said that the foreign ministries of Armenia and Ukraine make efforts for the bilateral ties to be as warm as the relations between the two nations are. However, he noted that the diplomats still have a lot to do in order to make the relations between the two countries in accordance with the expectations of the Armenian and Ukrainian citizens.

Other events are also expected to take place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenia-Ukraine diplomatic ties.