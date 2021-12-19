Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

Azerbaijan releases 10 Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. 10 Armenian prisoners of war were released by Azerbaijan and sent back to Armenia, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.

He said the repatriation was carried out at the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Hunanyan released the identities of the released POWs.

  1. Galstyan Hrachik A. (Date of Birth: 25․01․1990)
  2. Dilanyan Mkrtich V. (Date of Birth: 13․11․1982)
  3. Harutyunyan Gagik V. (Date of Birth: 10․11․1982)
  4. Poghosyan Radik R. (Date of Birth: 19․01․1990)
  5. Ghevondyan Andranik G. (Date of Birth: 16․11․1973)
  6. Nazaryan Artur S. (Date of Birth: 23․11․1978)
  7. Shahinyan Marat Zh. (Date of Birth: 06․01․1977)
  8. Petrosyan Sevak A. (Date of Birth: 14․11․1984)
  9. Stepanyan Karlen R. (Date of Birth: 21․01․1974)
  10. Vasilyan Hayk L. (Date of Birth: 19․10․1984)







