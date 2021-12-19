Azerbaijan releases 10 Armenian POWs
11:59, 19 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. 10 Armenian prisoners of war were released by Azerbaijan and sent back to Armenia, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.
He said the repatriation was carried out at the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel.
Hunanyan released the identities of the released POWs.
- Galstyan Hrachik A. (Date of Birth: 25․01․1990)
- Dilanyan Mkrtich V. (Date of Birth: 13․11․1982)
- Harutyunyan Gagik V. (Date of Birth: 10․11․1982)
- Poghosyan Radik R. (Date of Birth: 19․01․1990)
- Ghevondyan Andranik G. (Date of Birth: 16․11․1973)
- Nazaryan Artur S. (Date of Birth: 23․11․1978)
- Shahinyan Marat Zh. (Date of Birth: 06․01․1977)
- Petrosyan Sevak A. (Date of Birth: 14․11․1984)
- Stepanyan Karlen R. (Date of Birth: 21․01․1974)
- Vasilyan Hayk L. (Date of Birth: 19․10․1984)
