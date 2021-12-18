ARMENPRESS executive opens up on “most important resource” behind running a century-old news agency

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. As ARMENPRESS is celebrating its 103rd birthday, the news agency’s Director General Aram Ananyan felicitated staffers – past and present – as well as our readers, and expressed gratitude to everyone who’s been involved in bringing ARMENPRESS to its modern-day position.

In a statement, Ananyan reflected on the one decade of his leadership in ARMENPRESS, and how the agency grew in the last century, from its start in 1918 as the Armenian Telegraph Agency to the modern-day 6-language news agency with its renowned photography department, podcast and video divisions and also two newspapers.

He said the news agency’s success lies behind its most important resource – the people.

“When we say the people, we mean our staffers of all generations, the readers of all generations, their trust and devotion, which did wonders and created the one-of-a-kind ARMENPRESS label. And on this anniversary, we first of all thank everyone who created ARMENPRESS by writing, photographing, and the people who created ARMENPRESS by reading us and using our media products.To all these people we say thank you.”

Ananyan added that today, the 103-year-old ARMENPRESS is a news agency which is not afraid of any professional challenge; a news agency which never abandoned its positions even during the most difficult and responsible times of the country’s history and has always done its best to fulfill its mission, and it sure will continue doing so.