COVID-19: 156 new cases, 8 deaths in Armenia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 343,506.
511 people recovered.
8 people died, bringing the death toll to 7,893.
As of December 18, the number of active cases stood at 6072.
