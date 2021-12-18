Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

COVID-19: 156 new cases, 8 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 343,506.

511 people recovered.

8 people died, bringing the death toll to 7,893.

As of December 18, the number of active cases stood at 6072.








