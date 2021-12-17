Vahagn Gevorgyan appointed Chairman of the Water Committee
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vahagn Gevorgyan has been appointed Chairman of the Water Committee of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the corresponding decision is published on e-gov.am website.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 20:40 Vahagn Gevorgyan appointed Chairman of the Water Committee
- 20:01 Practical trainings with TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system at Baghramyan shooting range
- 18:30 Yerevan City Council convenes extraordinary session to discuss vote of no confidence to Hayk Marutyan
- 17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-12-21
- 17:24 Asian Stocks up - 17-12-21
- 16:27 Armenian President, UNICEF Representative discuss problems of children living in border communities
- 16:08 Launching an Interactive Multimedia Virtual Exhibition:“From Kumayri to Gyumri”
- 15:41 Eduard Babayan elected mayor of Abovyan
- 15:37 COVID-19: Armenia lifts outdoor face mask requirement
- 14:14 Hovhannes Hovhannisyan confirmed as Rector of Yerevan State University
- 13:27 President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s Investigative Committee Chairman
- 12:43 Azerbaijan uses frequency jamming to disrupt cellular communication in Artsakh
- 12:39 Parliamentary committee OKs Kristinne Grigoryan’s candidacy as next human rights defender
- 12:07 ‘That issue requires consensus decision’ – Armenia MFA on discussions of granting Azerbaijan observer status in EAEU
- 11:54 US welcomes recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian PM and Azerbaijani President – State Department
- 11:33 Armenian Security Council Secretary holds meeting with U.S. State Dept. official
- 11:14 Armenia reports 193 daily COVID-19 cases
- 10:16 Parliamentary committee considers nominating First Deputy Minister of Justice K. Grigoryan as next Ombudsman
- 10:05 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets Atlantic Council’s expert community representatives in US
- 09:41 European Stocks up - 16-12-21
- 09:39 US stocks down - 16-12-21
- 09:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-12-21
- 09:37 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 16-12-21
- 09:35 Oil Prices - 16-12-21
- 12.16-21:19 "My Step" faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders nominates Hrachya Sargsyan for the post of Mayor
14:46, 12.10.2021
Viewed 2228 times URGENT: Azerbaijani forces attack Armenian positions from eastern direction
19:57, 12.10.2021
Viewed 1887 times Armenia committed to contributing to global mission of strengthening democracy. Pashinyan’s remarks at Democracy Summit
15:47, 12.11.2021
Viewed 1778 times Conscript arrested for killing his fellow-serviceman
15:31, 12.10.2021
Viewed 1750 times 1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack
18:57, 12.10.2021
Viewed 1656 times 1 Armenian soldier dead, 8 injured as a result of resisting Azerbaijani attacks