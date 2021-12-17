Armenian President, UNICEF Representative discuss problems of children living in border communities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today newly appointed UNICEF Representative to Armenia Christine Weigand, the Presidential Office reports.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that Mrs Weigand will invest her energy for the implementation of effective programs for children in Armenia.

Christine Weigand presented to the President the ongoing and future programs of UNICEF in Armenia, stating that their Office will continue the cooperation with the state structures and concerned sides so that children in Armenia will more widely use their rights to live, develop, get education and be protected.

President Sarkissian also touched upon the problems of children living in border communities, proposing to pay much more attention to them.

The sides also exchanged ideas about implementing joint programs with the Office of the President of Armenia.

Christine Weigand highly valued the activity of the President’s spouse Nouneh Sarkissian as the UNICEF High Level Advocate for Children.