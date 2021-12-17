COVID-19: Armenia lifts outdoor face mask requirement
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities lifted the mandatory outdoor face mask requirement citing decreasing numbers of COVID-19 infections.
The health ministry said that the face mask requirement for indoors remains in force.
