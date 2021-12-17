Azerbaijan uses frequency jamming to disrupt cellular communication in Artsakh
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Citizens in Artsakh are experiencing disruptions of mobile connections.
The disruptions of the cellular communication are caused by frequency jamming from Azerbaijan, the Artsakh authorities said.
“We are taking measures to solve the issue through negotiations,” the Artsakh Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures said in a statement.
