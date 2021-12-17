LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 December:

The price of aluminum up by 2.12% to $2645.00, copper price up by 2.26% to $9495.00, lead price up by 1.71% to $2318.00, nickel price up by 1.17% to $19500.00, tin price up by 0.52% to $38500.00, zinc price up by 3.10% to $3357.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $69815.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.