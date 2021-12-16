President Armen Sarkissian visits Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited on December 16 the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian toured in the territory of the newly opened nunciature, accompanied by Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See, Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt and Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Karen Nazaryan.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that with its presence and activities in Armenia, the Nunciature of the Holy See in Armenia will contribute to the strengthening and deepening of warm and friendly relations between Yerevan and the Vatican.

The President of Armenia recalled with warmth his official visit to the Holy See in October and the meetings with Pope Francis and Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.