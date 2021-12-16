Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 December

Armenian President receives Ambassador of Belarus

Armenian President receives Ambassador of Belarus

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Aleksandr Konyuk, the Presidential Office reports.

Armen Sarkissian and Aleksandr Konyuk exchanged ideas about the bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Regional security and stability-related issues were also touched upon.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]