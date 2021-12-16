Armenian President receives Ambassador of Belarus
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Aleksandr Konyuk, the Presidential Office reports.
Armen Sarkissian and Aleksandr Konyuk exchanged ideas about the bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Regional security and stability-related issues were also touched upon.
