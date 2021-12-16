Yerevan Mayor has “no reasons or intentions” to step down in face of potential no-confidence motion
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has no intentions or reasons to resign, his spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment on the potential no-confidence motion against him initiated by the ruling My Step faction of the City Council.
Karapetyan said that currently there is no official motion of no-confidence against the mayor, despite the media reports that a group of City Councilors have started the process.
Asked whether or not Mayor Marutyan could step down before the potential process begins, Karapetyan said: “The Mayor has no reasons or intentions to resign.”
Marutyan is serving as Mayor of Yerevan since 2018.