Cypriot President expresses unconditional support to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his country’s unconditional support to Armenia during the meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit.

“I had a friendly meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, expressing the unconditional support of Cyprus to Armenia and the Armenian people. Our countries have close relations, in which the role of the Armenian community of Cyprus is undeniable”, the Cypriot President said on Twitter.

ԵՄ Գերաստիճան Խորհրդաժողովին բարեկամական հանդիպում ունեցայ ՀՀ Վարչապետ Նիկոլ Բաշինեանի հետ փոխանցելով Կիպրոսի անվերապահ զօրակցութիւնը Հայաստանի եւ իր ժողովուրդին։Մեր երկիրները կը վայելեն սերտ յարաբերութիւն մը որուն մէջ անուրանալի է Կիպրահայ գաղութին դերը։

The officials also discussed the further development of the cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus in political, economic and humanitarian spheres.