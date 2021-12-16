Armenian PM, Cypriot President meet in Brussels, discuss bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades in Brussels on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit, the PM’s Office reports.

Issues related to the further development of cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres were discussed. The sides attached importance to the partnership between the two governments aimed at promoting mutually beneficial projects. The results of the Eastern Partnership summit were touched upon.

Nikol Pashinyan and Nicos Anastasiades exchanged views on the developments in the South Caucasus. The readiness to face the challenges jointly, the need for close, effective cooperation for solving problems was emphasized.