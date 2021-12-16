Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 December

PM Pashinyan, Aliyev hold another meeting at initiative of Macron

BRUSSELS, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a trilateral meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels after the Eastern Partnership summit.

Pashinyan’s office said the meeting took place at the initiative of President Macron.








