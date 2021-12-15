Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-12-21

YEREVAN, 15 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 December, USD exchange rate down by 6.43 drams to 482.02 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 8.72 drams to 543.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 6.53 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.96 drams to 638.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 538.52 drams to 27537.15 drams. Silver price down by 5.36 drams to 343.58 drams. Platinum price down by 565.23 drams to 14118.04 drams.