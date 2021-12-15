Armenian Ambassador, German President discuss prospects of developing bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Germany Viktor Yengibaryan presented his credentials to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on December 14, the Armenian Embassy reports.

Congratulating the Armenian Ambassador on appointment, the German President wished him productive work and success.

In turn Ambassador Yengibaryan thanked for the reception and congratulations and stated that he will make all efforts to further strengthen the friendly ties between Armenia and Germany.

The prospects of developing the Armenian-German cooperation in political, economic, cultural and other areas were discussed during the meeting.