Armenian PM, Moldovan President discuss opportunities on launching joint business forum

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Brussels on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit.

In a Twitter post, the Moldovan President called the meeting with Pashinyan “productive”. “We discussed opportunities to launch a joint business forum and explore mutual investment opportunities in Moldova and Armenia. We also agreed to take joint actions to increase trade volumes between our countries”, she said.








