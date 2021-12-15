Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

President Sarkissian, Ombudsman Tatoyan discuss current situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

President Sarkissian, Ombudsman Tatoyan discuss current situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, discussing the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the problems faced by the border residents, the Presidential Office reports.

Arman Tatoyan presented to the President the results of the fact-finding works carried out by his staff in Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces, the problems of the border residents and the cases of violations of their rights as a result of the Azerbaijani actions. He emphasized the importance of the creation of a demilitarized security zone.

The President and the Ombudsman exchanged ideas about the current situation, as well as a number of issues existing in the field of human rights protection.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]